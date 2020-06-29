Emirates Network To Increase in July

LONDON – Today Emirates (EK) has added travel options for customers as it restarts passenger service to Cairo and Tunis (from July 1), Glasgow (from July 15), and Malé (from July 16).

This will bring EK’s network to 52 destinations in July, offering travelers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas through its Dubai hub, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

The news comes after yesterday’s announcement that it had restored seven routes of its network, including Khartoum (from July 03), Amman (from July 05), Osaka (from July 07), Narita (from July 08), Athens (from July 15), Larnaca (from July 15) and Rome (from July 15).

Photo: Emirates

United Arab Emirates lift health restrictions on July

Emirates customers have the possibility to travel to Dubai following the announcement last week that the city will be open to business and leisure visitors starting July 7.

The opening of the city cones with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents, and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of its visitors and communities.

To this end, the company has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure their safety and that of its employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes.

(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Emirates Airline)

Travel restrictions

The airline also reminds customers that worldwide travel restrictions remain in place, and travelers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Additionally, according to EK, visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from COV(D-19 for the duration of their stay.