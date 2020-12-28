MIAMI – As a response to shifting market dynamics due to the pandemic, Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced several moves in its commercial management. These apply to its Dubai hub as well as worldwide key markets.

Regarding the appointments, EK CCO Adnad Kazim said the airline was placing extremely capable leaders with diverse experiences to help drive commercial initiatives. EK’s focus here is on stimulating demand while maximizing revenue opportunities and margin performance.

Kazim added he was proud of EK’s UAE Nationals, who were well-placed to support the commercial organization at this “critical time.” The current commercial outstation program provides these managers with the opportunity to develop knowledge, skills and experience through role rotations.

Management Rotations

In EK’s management rotations, Salem Ghanem Al Marri, currently Manager Japan, will go back to Dubai’s Strategic Planning department. The current Area Manager Taiwan Jaber Mohamed will take the role of Country Manager Philippines. Saeed Abdulla Miran, currently Manager Bangladesh, will become Area Manager Hong Kong. Sultan Alriyami, currently an Outstation Manager, will become Area Manager Taiwan.

Additionally, the current Commercial Manager Mohamed Alhammadi is set to become become Manager in Bangladesh. Satish Sethi, currently Country Manager Philippines, will become Manager Japan. Afzal Parambil, currently Regional Manager West Africa, will take on the role of Regional Manager South Africa.

Furthermore, the current Manager Ivory Coast Paulos Legesse will become Manager Nigeria. To finalize the list, Christophe Leloup, currently Manager Senegal, will become Manager Kenya.

Finally, assuming more responsibilities, EK has current Country Manager Ghana Cathrine Wesley also supporting Ivory Coast. Following suit, Arpit Behl, Country Manager Guinea, will support Senegal from now on.

These changes will be effective on January 1, 2021, according to the EK statement.

