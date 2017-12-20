Emirates to Launch London Stansted Daily Route from June 2018

MIAMI — Today, Emirates announced that it will launch a new daily flight from Dubai (DXB) to London Stansted (STN) on June 8, 2018, becoming the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate out of the North East London airport.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates, shared the benefits regarding the new route: “The introduction of the new London Stansted-Dubai service underscores our commitment to serve London, with operations soon to three different airports in the city. There is a clear demand for this service from both business and leisure travelers and we anticipate that this news will be warmly received both across our global network, as well as by the business community-based in the Stansted catchment area.”

This strategic daily service will be operated by the carrier’s new three-class Boeing 777-300ER offering a configuration of 6 seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 306 in Economy Class, seating a total of 354 passengers.

Also, the aircraft features its fully enclosed private suites in First Class, as well as renovated Business and Economy Class cabins.

“We look forward to facilitating, even more, tourism and commerce opportunities to and from London with these new air transport links, and to providing our customers with the award-winning Emirates experience,” Clark added.

Flight EK33 will depart Dubai at 09:30hrs, to arrive in London Stansted at 14:10hrs and, on its return, flight EK34 will depart London Stansted at 21:10hrs to arrive in Dubai at 07:05 the following day.

On the other side, Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s Chief Executive, stated: “We’re delighted that Emirates has recognized the strength of London Stansted’s catchment and the opportunity that our available runway capacity gives them to continue growing in the South East of England over the next decade.”

“At this crucial time, the new Emirates services will provide an important boost to the UK economy by strengthening international connectivity and offering greater choice and convenience for passengers traveling to long-haul destinations. London Stansted has seen significant capital investment and growth since its acquisition by MAG in 2013 and we’re looking forward to working with Emirates as we move forward with the next phase of development of the airport and its network of destinations,” O’Toole added.

London Stansted Airport is one of the capital’s major airport serving London and the wider regions of England’s South East and the Midlands. And this new addition will become the seventh UK airport that Emirates operates out of in the UK and there will be 10 Emirates flights daily, connecting Dubai and London.