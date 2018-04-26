Airways Magazine

Emirates Introduces Home Check-in For Any Passenger in Dubai

April 26
10:59 2018
MIAMI — Emirates introduced a new service called “Home Check-in” that will allow passengers, traveling in any class, to check-in for their flights from any location in Dubai.

The innovative service will allow customers of the Dubai-based carrier complete the security check and check-in from their home, hotel or office, and have their luggage transported to the airport before their flight with an Emirates’ check-in agent.

These agents will arrive location previously indicated by the passenger to weigh and tag the bags as well as check-in the customers and issue boarding passes. Customers will make their own way to the airport and head directly to immigration, bypassing the check-in desks at the airport.

Emirates’ Home Check-in seals each bag and stores them in a separate hold in the van.

The service may be booked on the airline’s website up to 12 hours before flight departure time and is available for AED 350 or US$95 per trip for up to 7 pieces of luggage. The airline will charge AED 35 or US$9,53 for each additional piece of luggage.

Emirates also has other similar services for passengers arriving in Dubai; there is a luggage storage facility for those who wish to leave their bags and explore the city, as well as a Home Delivery service where luggage is retrieved, cleared at customs and delivered to the customers.

Emirates has been running trials for the launching service since October to “ensure that the customer experience and security checks are faultless.”

With this, Emirates expands its service portfolio and adds one new revenue stream that might prove beneficial to the airline. Pending on the success of this new product, the airline might replicate it in some of its busiest destinations.

