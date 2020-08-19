LONDON – Today, Emirates (EK) landed at its latest destination of Clark (CRK), using its Airbus A380 to celebrate the occasion.

Clark was announced back in July, as the airline continues to grow its route network during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it was not until three days ago when EK announced it would use the A380 on the inaugural. The route is to be serviced by a Boeing 777-300ER on normal operations.

Celebratory Comments

Commenting on the inauguration was Satish Sethi, the Country Manager for Emirates-Philippines who emphasised this as a special day for the airline.

“Today we mark a special day in the history of our operations in the Philippines, by becoming the first airline to operate the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft to Clark International Airport and we are delighted to share this special occasion with the airport that we have been operating from since 2016.”

“It also is a great honor to have delighted our customers by giving them the opportunity to experience this flagship aircraft on their journey to the Philippines.

“We have been serving our customers in the Philippines for 30 years and, since we introduced this iconic aircraft to our fleet in 2008, Filipino fans have always planned trips to destinations that are served by the Emirates A380, by connecting in Dubai, to enjoy its spaciousness, comfort and best-in-class features and amenities.”

“This time, we wanted to give our customers the one-off opportunity to have the same experience on the Dubai-Clark route.”

Flight Information

The service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For this one-off A380 service, more than 400 passengers boarded the first flight, offering the view that this is a well-sought after route.

The flight departs Dubai at 02:55 local time and arrives at Clark International Airport at 15:45 local time. EK338 will in turn depart Clark at 17:15 local time and arrives in Dubai at 21:40 local time.

Flights to Clark on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays will operate as EK2572. These will depart Dubai at 04:50 local time and arrive in Clark at 17:40 local time.

On the same days, the return flights to Dubai, operating as EK338, will depart Clark at 19:10 local time to arrive in Dubai at 23:35 local time.

Good News for the A380

Within COVID-19, skeptics had stated that the Airbus A380 would disappear at the rate that the Boeing 747-400 would. Route inaugurations like this are good news for the aircraft as it shows that for Emirates, it still remains a key part of the carrier.

It will be interesting to see how many more routes Emirates will use the A380 on, and whether the same presence will be the same as before this pandemic hit the globe.

Featured Image: Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY. Photo: © Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

