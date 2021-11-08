MIAMI – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been struck between Emirates (EK) and Garuda Indonesia (GA) to establish a codeshare partnership.

According to an EK, customers of the world’s largest international airline and Indonesia’s flag carrier will benefit from seamless connectivity on new routes spanning the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe as a result of the new relationship.

In addition to expanding the breadth of each airline’s networks by allowing travel on a single ticket, EK and GA will look into ways to collaborate on their frequent flyer programs, allowing customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades, and other special perks.

Under the partnership, EK customers will be able to connect to and from Denpasar (DPS), Surabaya (SUB), Makassar (UPG), Balikpapan (BPN), Manado (MDC), Medan (MES), Padang (PDG), and Solo (SOC) airports on Garuda Indonesia flights from Jakarta (CGK) to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket under the codeshare agreement. For passengers’ convenience, direct connections connecting Denpasar (DPS) with Surabaya (SUB) and Makassar (UPG) will be provided.

Garuda Indonesia will also add their marketing code to flights on eight routes, operated by EK, including between Dubai and Jakarta (CGK), Denpasar (DPS), Bahrain (BAH), Moscow (DME), Johannesburg (JNB), Cairo (CAI) London (LHR) and Manchester (MAN).

Photo: Emirates Airlines

Comments from Emirates, Garuda Indonesia

EK’s Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said, “We are pleased to forge a codeshare partnership with Garuda Indonesia to provide our customers with access to additional destinations in Indonesia and which also allows them to enjoy seamless and convenient connectivity to eight domestic destinations to and from Dubai and to our global network through Jakarta, and three destinations through Denpasar.”

Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO, Garuda Indonesia said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Emirates that gives their inbound passengers seamless access to top travel destinations in Indonesia connected by Garuda’s domestic network. Outbound Garuda passengers will also benefit from this partnership as it gives them access to a wider range of destinations served by Emirates.”

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, EK has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

Garuda Indonesia PK-GID Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Roland Rimoczi/Airways