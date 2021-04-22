LONDON – From July 2, 2021, Emirates (EK) will resume four weekly services to Mexico City (MEX) via Barcelona (BCN), re-establishing connectivity and boosting trade and tourism in lieu of a recovery in air travel.

The EK Boeing 777-200LR will fly the BCN-MEX route in two classes, with 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 Economy Class seats.

Emirates Boeing 777-200LR A6-EWA. Photo. Credit: BriYYZ via Wikimedia

Route Details

The company flight EK255 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 03:25 a.m., arrive in BCN at 08:35 a.m., then depart again at 10:50 a.m., arriving in MEX at 16:05 a.m.

The return flight, EK256, will leave MEX at 19:40 hrs and arrive in BCN at 13:45 hrs the following day. EK256 will leave BCN at 15:30 hrs the following day, bound for DXB, where it will arrive at 00:15 hrs the following day (all times are local).