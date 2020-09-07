LONDON – Emirates (EK) has announced plans to operate two flights between Dubai (DXB) and Casablanca (CMN). The flights are the airline’s attempt to help stranded Moroccans around the globe get home. Passengers will be able to connect to these flights in Dubai from the airline’s current network of 84 global destinations.

Emirates flight EK9953 on September 8 and 9 will depart Dubai at 10:00 and arrive into Casablanca at 15:30, all local times. The return flight, EK9954 will depart Casablanca at 17:30 will arrive in Dubai at 03:50 the following day, all local times.

The flights can currently be booked on Emirates’ website, through travel agents or the airline’s sale offices and contact centers. Passengers must, however, meet all the entry requirements to Morocco in order to board the flight.

Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) A6-ECS. Photo: Anthony Faraone

Flights from Dubai to Casablanca

In order to be eligible to board this flight, all passengers will have to either be Moroccan citizens, foreign nationals holding Moroccan residency, or foreign nationals traveling to Morocco for business (holding a permit from the Moroccan Embassy in the UAE) in addition to diplomatic staff connecting from Dubai to Morocco.

Passengers entering Morocco must also complete a PCR test within 48 hours of travel and a Serology test for COVID-19. Passengers must present the printed results upon request at check-in and to the local authorities on arrival. Passengers must also have completed the passengers’ health form before departure. The form must be printed and presented upon arrival.

In addition to this, foreigners who do not require a visa to Morocco can be accepted if they provide a confirmed hotel booking.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY

Flights from Casablanca to Dubai

The Casablanca-Dubai flights are available to all passengers eligible to enter or transit through the UAE. COVID-19 PCR test are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai and the UAE. This includes UAE citizens, residents and tourists, regardless of the country they are coming from.

The current and most recent entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai can be found here. Dubai residents can also check the latest travel requirements here. The safety measures the airline has implemented can be found on their website.