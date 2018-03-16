Emirates Flight Attendant Dies After Falling From An Aircraft

MIAMI — This Wednesday, an Emirates flight attendant died after falling out of an emergency door of a parked Boeing 777 at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport (EBB).

“A member of our cabin crew, unfortunately, fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding,” established the Dubai-based carrier.

According to reports, the Emirates flight EK 730 delivered passengers to EBB and was preparing to load other passengers for Dubai when the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The crew member was taken immediately to Kisubi Hospital, located in the East African country, to receive treatment following its fall off the airplane.

Likewise, the hospital’s Spokesman, Francis Sekandi, confirmed her death: “We received her from the Civil Aviation Authority in an ambulance, but she was already dead.”

However, a worker of the airport, Isaac Seremba, who witnessed the accident, described the fall as a possible “suicide” attempt from one of the plane’s emergency exit.

In addition, The Daily Monitor, a local newspaper, pointed, from different unnamed sources, that the woman seemed to have jumped intentionally from the aircraft.

“The exact cause of the incident was not yet clear but some eye witnesses cited possible suicide. She was seen holding what looked like a glass bottle under her chin before she made the fall.” “Other witnesses said they had seen her in a verbal exchange with colleagues as they boarded the plane.”

Therefore, Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority opened an investigation into the incident.

As of today, Emirates expressed its commitment to “extend our full cooperation to the authorities in their investigation.”