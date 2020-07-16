Airways Magazine

Emirates, Etihad Airways Back at Munich Airport

July 16
13:46 2020
MIAMI – In a press release, this morning Munich Airport (MUC) announced the resumption of regularly scheduled flights to the Gulf, operated by both Emirates (EK) and Etihad Airways (EY).

The airport announced two weeks ago an increase in flight connections, making capacity in Terminal 1 required again as more and more flights from MUC are being resumed.

At the time, nearly 200 passengers and cargo aircraft a day were taking off and landing at MUC.

The passenger volume is now up to around 10,000 a day, and this figure is rising steadily, as the airport sees now over 250 aircraft movements a day

Photo: Anthony Faraone

Emirates’ service from Dubai (DXB) to MUC resumed yesterday, flight EK49, landing at approximately 13:12 in Munich. As the release laid out the flight will be operated four times a week, Wednesdays, and Friday-Sunday.

The flights will depart MUC the next day as EK50 at 15:40 in Munich and arrive in Dubai at 23:45. EK will use a Boeing 777 for the route.

In addition to MUC, EK marks this week the restart of scheduled passenger services to six more cities – Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, and Rome – offering its customers more travel options.

Etihad’s service to MUC resumed today, with EY5 landing at the airport at noon and currently inflight back to AUH, now being written back as EY6.

This flight will be operated twice a week, Thursdays and Saturdays, with two more flights a week expected in August. Etihad will use a Boeing 787 for the route.

Last week, EY launched an interactive COVID-19 travel map on the carrier’s website.

The airline’s guests now have easy access to a comprehensive overview of the situation relating to COVID-19 at each destination in the airline’s network.

The carrier has also recently launched a COVID-19 self-assessment tool on its website.

Tags
EmiratesEtihad AirwaysMunich Airport
0