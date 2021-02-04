LONDON – The airlines Emirates (EK) and Etihad Airways (EY) continue to place their trust in AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH (MUC).

The two Arab airlines have both extended their contracts with the subsidiary of MUC that specializes in aircraft handling by several years.

Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) reg. A6-EQA taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Aiport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Years of Cooperation

The airlines have been clients of AeroGround ever since they started operating their flight connections to Munich more than 15 years ago.

Since then, EK and EY have been utilizing services such as aircraft, baggage and cargo handling; freshwater supply and sewage disposal as well as transportation of passengers and crews on the apron.

Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. A6-BLO taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Airport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Flights Frequencies

At the moment, EK operates connections between Munich and Dubai five times a week by Boeing 777. EY currently flies to Abu Dhabi four times a week and uses Boeing 787 aircraft.

Featured image: Terminal 1. Photo: Munich Aiport

