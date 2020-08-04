Emirates Deploys A380 Flagship to Guangzhou

MIAMI – Emirates (EK) has today announced that it will be deploying its flagship aircraft Airbus A380 to Guangzhou.

The aircraft will begin operating flights on this service starting from August 8, 2020.

The A380 saw a return to the skies for Emirates on flights to Amsterdam and Cairo.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY. Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

This follows the airline adding an additional second daily A380 service to London Heathrow.

The airline plans to continue to expand it’s A380 fleet back out onto its network.

Emirates said that the A380 us a “Highly sought out experience by the traveler for its spacious and comfortable cabins”.

Upon the A380 service launch, customers will be able to fly the EK A380 daily to:

Amsterdam

London Heathrow

Paris

Guangzhou

With the global demand slowly returning, EK began to resume flights to a number of additional destinations from:

Addis Ababa

Clark

Nairobi

Prague

Sao Paulo

Stockholm

Seychelles

Dar es Salaam

The airline said operations over August will gradually expand to 68 cities, offering around 50% of its pre-pandemic network.

Emirates Offers COVID protection

In what is a world’s first, EK is offering to cover customers from COVID-19 expenses.

The airline said it covers medical expenses up to €150,000 and quarantine costs up to €100 per day at 14 days maximum.

This is very good news for the Emirates A380 as the more routes that are launched with it, the higher longevity the aircraft has.