Emirates Completes Expo 2020 Livery on 40th Aircraft (+Photos)

LONDON – This week has seen Emirates successfully paint the Expo 2020 Livery on its 40th aircraft.

The final aircraft was on an Airbus A380, with the distinctive orange “opportunity” decal.

It rolled out of the Emirates Engineering Hangar in Dubai International.

Commenting on this achievement was the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Emirates Group His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum who emphasised the importance of Expo 2020.

“As we begin to gear up for Expo 2020 Dubai, we are proactively tapping into the power of Emirates’ network to spread awareness and capture the world’s attention around the themes of this global event with our mobility, opportunity and sustainability liveries.”

“Connectivity is the lynchpin that brings together new ideas, fosters global dialogue, and helps us navigate through change.”

“Emirates will play a key role in opening up opportunities for visitors to experience this truly global event, as it offers non-stop flights to Dubai from many of the Expo participating countries, and 70% of the 25 million people targeted to visit Expo 2020 are expected to utilise air transport.”

The decals were first unveiled in 2017 on a Boeing 777-300ER, which was in the blue “mobility” decal.

Since then, over 66 million kilometres have been flown by the 40 aircraft through 15,000 different flights to 134 different destinations.

The decals come from a 4,000 year old ring excavated in Dubai, with this forming the basis for the respective liveries across the board.

These 40 aircraft will sport the decals until April 2021 after the events have concluded.

It took over 15,000 hours and 14 months to apply these decals on the 20 Boeing 777s and the 20 Airbus A380s collectively.

For the Expo 2020 event, 190 countries have confirmed their participation, with Emirates operating to 67 of them alone, 80 with the connectivity partnerships with flydubai.

This will ultimately strive to create more business with Emirates, in which we could see new countries explored by the airline through prospective deals.

Only time will tell what the strategic position of the carrier is during this period.