Emirates Broadens Network in July

June 28
06:54 2020
MIAMI – Emirates (EK) is slowly resuming routes spanning from Italy to Japan, after a long period of suspended operations due to the complications of COVID-19.

With seven new routes reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect, EK’s network reaches 48 cities and could increase further over the next few weeks. In the meantime, EK will continue to offer travelers convenient connection options in Dubai for customers across the world.

Furthermore, along with the connection in Dubai, EK is undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees during all the journeys from the departure to the destination point.

Created by Giacomo Robortaccio via GreatCircleMapper

Seven Destinations To Reopen in July

Emirates is relaunching the following seven routes during the month of July:

  • Khartoum (from July 03),
  • Amman (from July 05),
  • Osaka (from July 07),
  • Narita (from July 08),
  • Athens (from July 15),
  • Larnaca (from July 15),
  • Rome (from July 15)

These will bring EK’s offering from Dubai to 48 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Kabul, Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth, and Brisbane. 

United Arab Emirates Set to Lift Health Restrictions

Emirates, thanks to the new UAE health policies, will also be able to count on a fairly important slice of tourism to the Emirates States.

From July 7, the UAE will reopen its borders to all leisure and business travelers, removing all blocks that limited travel to the UAE.

(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Emirates Airline)

Hygiene and Safety Measures

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of passengers and employees on the ground and in the air.

Part of the measures includes Emirates distributing complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes to all customers partaking flight with the airline.

0