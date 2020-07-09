Airways Magazine

Emirates Announces Further Route Expansions

July 09
09:22 2020
LONDON – Emirates (EK) has announced a further expansion within its route network. This move will take the airline’s network up to 58 cities by mid-August.

Emirates announced it will resume flight to Geneva (from July 15) and Los Angeles (from July 22) in July. The remaining four routes will return to service throughout August.

It is expecting to resume routes to Dar es Salaam (from August 1), Prague, and Sao Paulo (from August 2) and Boston (from August 15).

A Gradual Increase

Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim said that the airline has seen “an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening” and also the increased travel options offered by the airline as the network connectivity is gradually increased.

Emirates Passengers traveling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific can experience safe and convenient connections in Dubai following the city’s reopening for international business and leisure visitors.

Photo: Emirates

Travel with Confidence

Following the gradual re-opening of borders around the world, Emirates has revised its booking policy to offer more flexibility.

Customers who purchase an EK ticket before July 31 for travel on or before November 30 202 can expect more flexibility around rebooking terms and options. More information can be found here.

Information on safety measures in place can be found here. Customers are also reminded by the airline to check the travel restrictions for their destination as these still remain in place across the globe.

Emirates
Josh Corbett

Josh Corbett

Josh has been an AvGeek for as many years as he can remember. Based in the UK, Josh likes to spend as much time recreating real-world flights in his simulator and writing about the latest aviation news for Airways.

