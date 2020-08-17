LONDON – Emirates (EK) has today announced it will return to Warsaw (WAW), Poland, making the capital its 25th destination in Europe.

This will bring EK’s network to 75 cities by September, with the route launching September 4.

Services will initially commence on a twice-weekly basis before expanding to thrice-weekly on October 7.

In a statement, the airline spoke about its gradual resumption of operations.

“The airline has been gradually restoring its network connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to responsibly resume passenger operations to meet travel demand, while always prioritizing the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.”

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Flight Information

Services will operate on Fridays and Sundays to begin with then the Wednesday service will be added in October.

EK179 will depart Dubai at 0810L and will then depart as EK180 back to the UAE-capital at 1500L.

Aircraft in use for the flight will be the Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration.

This will offer eight seats in First Class in a 1-2-1 configuration.

42 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration will be offered for Business Class.

Finally, 304 seats in a 3-4-3 configuration will be offered for those travelling in Economy.

Continued Gradual Expansion

The airline over the last couple of weeks has been expanding its operations into many capitals globally.

July saw the airline announce services to Addis Ababa (ADD), Tehran (IKA), Guangzhou (CAN) and Oslo (OSL), which have all launched since.

Services to Guangzhou and Toronto (YYZ) have all had its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft sent there, as many come out of storage.

Clark (CRK) in the Philippines also became the newest airport on the Emirates portfolio to receive the A380.

This came following the resumption of flights which commenced earlier this month.

Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

A Busy August for Emirates

Other route additions have been announced in the last couple of days as well.

Services to Birmingham (BHX) will commence on September 1, with services to Cebu (CEB) due to take place on August 20.

Houston (IAH) will also re-commence on August 23, meaning EK will now offer 27 flights per week to the U.S.

The main theme of aircraft for these route launches are the Boeing 777-300ER and the Boeing 777-200LR.

At the time, it meant the total route additions were at 74, meaning Warsaw is another achievement for the airline during COVID-19.

Emirates celebrates the arrival of its inaugural flight from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), marking the launch of their eleventh U.S. gateway on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Emirates Airline)

Reconnecting Its Links

Overall, EK is continuing with its strategy of gradual growth, whilst trying to connect as much of the world as possible.

With the likes of Dubai (DXB) generating a lot of passengers for the airline, it is in its interests to ensure the links are there.

With COVID-19 still continuing to wreak havoc on the globe, time will tell before services will have to be removed or added.