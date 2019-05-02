Emirates Announces Codeshare Agreement with LATAM Airlines Brazil

LONDON – Emirates have today announced that they have entered a codeshare agreement with Brazilian carrier LATAM Airlines Brazil.

The codeshare agreement covers 17 domestic routes which Emirates said will no off their passengers a greater choice and more options for connectivity in the South American region.

Emirates has said the agreement will now allow LATAM’s domestic passengers on these routes to travel seamlessly in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with Emirates’ flights to its Dubai Hub, which the carrier servers 150 worldwide destinations from.

The codeshare agreement is the next step in the UAE carriers plans to allow its passengers more choice to travel to/from Brazil with minimum connection times to further destinations in their network such as Japan, Austral and India.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimization and Aeropolitical Affairs, said: “We’re pleased to establish a partnership with LATAM Airlines Brazil providing our passengers with increased choice, flexibility and ease of connection to different cities within Brazil.”

“We continuously invest in providing more benefits to our customers. With our award-winning product and strong partners in Brazil, we look forward to continuing to support the country’s growing inbound tourist numbers and business trade opportunities,”

LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner photographed on May 13, 2016 from Wolfe Air Aviation Learjet 25B.

Emirates currently serves the two Brazil gateways with daily services which are operated by the carriers flagship A380 to São Paulo and the airlines recently refurbished Boeing 777-200LR to Rio de Janeiro.

The routes covered by this agreement to/from São Paulo are: Belem, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Foz do Iguaçu Falls, Londrina, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, São Luiz, Vitória.

The routes to/from Rio de Janeiro are: Belém, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Iguassu Falls, Manaus, Natal, Vitoria.

With the addition of this codeshare announcement Emirates also confirmed that from June 1 this year onwards their passengers would be able to connect from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile on board their 777-200LR.

This announcement today now sees Emirates continue to grow their market reach and global network.

The carrier which recently won an award for worlds best airline at the Business Traveller awards 2019 is once again showing us all the true scale of their worldwide reach and this news will now see them continue to remain the worlds largest international airline.