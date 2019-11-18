DAS19: Emirates Amends Airbus Order: Scraps A330neo, Upgrades A350

MIAMI — UAE national carrier, Emirates, has announced a new aircraft purchase agreement with Airbus at the Dubai Air Show—a complete amendment to the original order that the carrier placed earlier in February this year.

Today Emirates scrapped its Airbus A330neo plans, confirming a firm order for 50 A350XWB aircraft instead.

In February, the airline had announced an intent to purchase 70 aircraft from the European manufacturer, consisting of 40 A330neos and 30 A350-900XWB aircraft.

With today’s amendment, the airline’s total order drops by 20 aircraft.

“Today, we are pleased to sign a firm order for 50 A350 XWBs, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Chairman, and CEO at Emirates.

“It is Emirates’ long-standing strategy to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350 XWB,” Ahmed added.

According to the Emirates executive, by complementing the airline’s A380s and 777s, “the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment. In effect, we are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub.”

Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, said that Emirates’ strong vote of confidence takes the partnership between both entities to the next level. “The A350 will bring unbeatable economics and environmental benefits to their fleet. We look forward to seeing the A350 flying in Emirates colors,” he said.

With yet more orders possibly to be announced for Emirates it is certainly an exciting time for aviation fans as the order book for Emirates will now see it operate one of the most fuel-efficient widebody fleets in the world.

It is believed that deliveries for the aircraft will begin in may 2023 and continue until 2028—an average of 10 aircraft to be delivered each year.