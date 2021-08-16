MIAMI – Emirates (EK) and South Africa’s Airlink (4Z) expand their cooperation in the South African market by upgrading their existing partnership into a unilateral codeshare agreement to give access to passengers traveling to/from South Africa to more than 40 destinations over 12 African countries.

Connectivity for EK customers under the extended codeshare agreement has no equal with other carriers in Africa and improves the longstanding business partnership between EK and South African Airways (SA).

The new agreement comes into force at the same moment as EK resumes flights and increases its operations in South Africa, enhancing the carrier’s connectivity via Johannesburg (JNB), Cape Town (CPT), and Durban (DUR).

Passengers traveling to South Africa will now have at their disposal connections out of the three EK gateways to South Africa 12 domestic destinations but also to Botswana’s Gaborone (GBE), and Kasane (BBK), Mozambiques’ Vilanculos (VNX), Congo’s Lubumbashi (FBM), Dar es Salaam (DAR), E Entebbe (EBB), Lesotho’s Maseru (MSU), Antananarivo (TNR) just to cite a few among more than 20 destinations.

Airlink Embraer E190 ZS-YAP – Photo: Emirates Press release

Comments from Emirates, Airlink CEOs

The new partnership agreement was commented on by EK CCO, Adnan Kazim, pointing out that the expansion of the agreement marks an important step in the relationship between the two carriers and enhance the “service offering and flexibility for customers traveling beyond our gateways in South Africa” and provides many options for leisure destinations.

He went on by adding, “Our codeshare partnership with Airlink complements the valuable relationship Emirates has with South African Airways, which we eagerly anticipate to restart once the airline is back in operation.”

On its part, 4Z CEO Rodger Foster said, “Emirates serves all of our source markets and together we are able to provide vital air access throughout Airlink’s comprehensive network of destinations within Southern Africa and provide much-needed connectivity, linking Africa with the world and the world with Africa.”

The agreement, and consequent boost in operations, is part of the effort made by EK to rebuild its global network, restore demand, and connect passengers to and via Dubai (DBX) to the 120 destinations served by the carrier.

Article source: Emirates Press Release