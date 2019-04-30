Emirates Wins Five Awards at Business Traveler Middle East Awards 2019

LONDON – UAE national carrier Emirates managed to pick up five awards at the Business Traveller Middle East awards, with the carrier being voted as the worlds best airline, with the carriers partner airline Flydubai also picking up an award for Best Low-Cost airline serving the Middle East.

The airline picked up awards for Best First Class, Best Economy class, Best frequent flyer program and the best airport lounge in the Middle East.

Emirates are the worlds largest international airline and have now won the World’s Best First Class award for the second year in a row.

The airline attributed the win for best first class down to its redefined premium travel look with the airline launching its “game-changing” first-class suit in their Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

This has six fully enclosed private first class suits, with zero gravity seating and with virtual windows in each of the suits, the airline proudly boasts this as a truly unique experience for its customers.

Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates received the awards on behalf of the airline and commented:

“It is an honour to receive these five gongs from the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2019 and to see that our brand is recognised by customers is a fantastic encouragement to continue to raise the bar and develop innovative products and services, with a strong customer focus aligned with our brand promise to ‘fly better’.”

“We would like to thank our employees for the hard work and commitment they deliver for an exceptional customer experience which helps Emirates stand out on the global stage day in and day out.”

Emirates’ Skywards program which also has flydubai under it, has grown to over 23 million members since it was launched and has been a great driving force in the tourism industry in the UAE with customers able to use their points on not just flights, but hotel accommodation and global lifestyle brands.

With more features still to come for Skywards members, the airline has also this year launched a new centre in Terminal 3 at DXB which is a one-stop customer touchpoint for all members, new and existing which is offering consultation services for enrolment and profile creation.

The awards won at the Business Traveler Middle East Awards are just the latest in a series of accolades won by the airline, which also include the carriers four awards won at TripAdvisor Travelers’ choice awards 2019, which included Best First Class in the World, Best Regional Business Class in the Middle East, Best First Class in the Middle East; and finally the carrier won the overall Travellers’ Airline of Choice in the Middle East.