MIAMI – Emirates (EK) has announced it will resume flights to Budapest from October 21; to Bologna, Dusseldorf, Hamburg on November 1; and to Lyon on November 4. The carrier is thus expanding its European network to 31 destinations, offering customers around the world convenient connections via Dubai.

The addition of these five destinations takes EK’s global network to 99 destinations, as the airline continues to gradually meet travel demand. As with all its routes, EK is prioritizing the health and safety of its customers, Crew, and communities.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 reg. A6-EOA taking off from Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Flights Frequencies

Flights to/from Budapest and Lyon will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

All flights to the five cities will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, providing cargo capacity on each flight.

With the restarts of these five destinations, EK has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.