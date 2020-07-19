Airways Magazine

Emirates Airlines Resumes Further Global Network Flights

July 19
16:03 2020
MIAMI – As the airline industry continues to slowly recover, Emirates (EK) has announced it will be resuming flights to Addis Ababa, Tehran, Guangzhou, and Oslo in the coming weeks. 

Flights to Addis Ababa will resume from August 1 to Tehran from July 17, to Guangzhou from July 25th, and to Oslo from August 4. All of these flights will be operated by Boeing 777.

These new additions will bring Emirates’ global network to 62 destinations in August. 

Photo: Emirates

REPATRIATION FLIGHTS

Along with increasing its global network, EK continues to operate repatriation flights through Dubai. 

The airline recently announced that it will operate additional repatriation flights to various cities in India until July 26th. These include Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. 

Emirates will be flying to Bengaluru twice daily, Delhi twice daily, Kochi twice daily, Mumbai three times daily and Thiruvananthapuram once daily. 

Stranded passengers hoping to fly on these special flights are subject to additional requirements. Only Indian citizens will be permitted to fly from Dubai to India. Flights from India to the UAE will be available to both Indian and UAE citizens. 

Passengers are also required to show a certificate of a negative PCR COVID-19 test. 

Featured image: Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) A6-ECS. Photo: Anthony Faraone

Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

0