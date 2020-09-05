MIAMI – Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced it will resume passenger services to Lagos on September 7 and Abuja on September 9 in Nigeria. The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates’ African network to 13 destinations, and globally to 84.

The two cities join Amman’s September 8 restart by the airline, increasing flights to the Jordanian capital to eight. With these restarts, Ek is gradually resuming more operations with the safety of customers, Crew, and community as a top priority.

Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Nigerian Routes Information

The Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday flights to Lagos will operate four times a week. Flights from/to Abuja operate as a regular service. Tickets are available to book at emirates.com or by travel agents.

Passengers traveling from both Nigeria cities to the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific can enjoy secure and convenient connections through Dubai. Emirates says tourists can stop over or fly to Dubai as the city has reopened for foreign business and leisure visitors.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents, and tourists, regardless of the country from which they come, according to the airline, ensuring the safety of travelers, visitors, and the environment.