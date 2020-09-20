MIAMI – Emirates (EK) has announced it will add a second daily service to Bahrain. This comes as airlines start to add more routes after the COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Flights will be operated as EK837 departing from Dubai, and EK838 departing from Bahrain. EK837 will depart Dubai at 0945hrs and will arrive in Bahrain at 1000hrs, all local times. The return flight departs Bahrain at 1130hrs and arrives at 1355hrs, all local times. This round trip will be operated using a Boeing 777-300(ER).

Emirates Boeing 777 at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: John Taggart.

Emirate’s Flexibility

Emirates has revamped its booking policy to allow customers to travel with flexibility and confidence. Customers who purchase their ticket by September 30, 2020, for flights on or before November 30, 2020, will have access to generous booking terms in the event that they would have to change travel plans due to restrictions of COVID-19, or if they booked a flex or flex plus fare.

Like other airlines such as Air Canada (AC) Etihad Airways (EY), Fly Dubai (FZ), and Virgin Atlantic (VS), EK is offering free COVID-19 Insurance to cover all medical expenses, in the event that the customer is infected with the virus while he or she is traveling away from home.

Emirate’s COVID-19 insurance coverage is in effect until October 31, 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the moment of the first flight in their booking.

Photo: Emirates

Emirate’s Health and safety

As part of its commitment to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Emirates has taken many precautions to help keep its customers and employees safe while flying. This includes the now normal distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer.

For more information on Dubai entry requirements, international travelers can visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.