LONDON – Emirates (EK) has today announced its Airbus A380 aircraft will return to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME). Services to DME resumed last week and due to increased demand, the aircraft will be setting foot on the Russian capital on September 18.

In a statement, the airline mentioned that passengers are still wanting to fly on the A380. “The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travelers for its spacious and comfortable cabins. The airline will gradually expand the deployment of this popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Flight Information

The flights will operate every Friday and Saturday, offering slightly different flight times. EK133, which departs on Friday, will depart Dubai (DXB) at 1010L, before arriving into Moscow at 1425L, with the return, EK134 departing DME at 1735L to arrive back into the UAE-based capital at 2335L the same day.

On Saturdays, for EK131, the service will depart DXB at 1615L before arriving Moscow at 2030L. The return, EK132 will depart at 2320L and will arrive into Dubai at 0530L the next day.

Through the airline’s codesharing arrangements with Russian carrier S7 Airlines (S7), the A380 routes will offer more connectivity into mainland Russia from DME.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Continued Strength in the Middle East

With DME to be launched, this brings the destination count on the EK portfolio to over 85. Services to destinations in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific have been slowly building up from DXB.

Earlier this month, for example, the airline announced it would be returning to Casablanca after the COVID-19-caused hiatus. Two days before, the airline also stated that Abuja and Lagos would be returning to the network.

It is therefore evident that demand must be on some level of recovery already, otherwise the airlines would have no choice but to pull out shortly after.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Continued Lease of Life for the A380

This is ultimately good news for the Airbus A380 because the more destinations the aircraft operates on in the EK network, the more that will subsequently have to come out of storage.

With airlines such as Lufthansa (LH) mulling retirement of the type and Air France (AF) already withdrawing the units from the fleet, this definitely offers some sort of hope for the aircraft staying around for many more years to come.

For now, all we can do is watch to see how the inaugural flight into DME goes and what sort of demand will be experienced from it.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons