Emirates’ Airbus A380 Makes Debut in Cairo (+Photos)

LONDON – Emirates’ Airbus A380 has made another debut presence this week, this time in Cairo, Egypt.

The airline said that “the landing demonstrated the airport’s readiness to accommodate the A380, the world’s largest commercial passenger jet”.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer was on board the flight and expressed how much planning there is for Egypt and beyond.

“This day has been in the making for some time, and the Emirates A380’s grand debut in Cairo is the culmination of a lot of planning and hard work. We mark a new chapter in our long-relationship with Egypt by bringing our flagship aircraft to the country.”

“We hope to play a part in Egypt’s success by supporting trade and tourism, and bringing the country closer to the world. We would like to thank the Egyptian government, the Ministry of Transport and the government authorities who have been invaluable in making Emirates’ first A380 service a tremendous success. We look forward to operating the A380 on a scheduled basis to and from Cairo”, he added.

The A380 to Cairo in question is set in a three-class configuration, offering 426 seats in Economy, 76 seats in Business and 14 in First Class.

Emirates’ relationship with Cairo has stemmed for the best part of 33 years, when services began in April 1986 on a three times per week service.

Nowadays, the airline has carried more than 7.3 million passengers to and from Cairo, with up to 21 weekly services on offer for customers.

The emergence of the A380 in the Egyptian capital comes as no surprise due to an announcement made earlier this year regarding further frequency expansions.

From October 28, four more additional flights will take place, bringing the total number of weekly flights to 25.

Egypt is an important employer for Emirates as it has 2,000 nationals in a variety of roles across the group, including over 1,000 cabin crew.

In all, this has remained another successful route launch for Emirates and the A380.

With the airline handling over 115 million passengers with the aircraft type since 2008, it remains clear that the number will continue to rise until retirement comes.

There are around 112 units in service for the airline, with a further 11 pending delivery, six of which are to be received in this financial year.