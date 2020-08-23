MIAMI – In a recent interview with Bloomberg, an Emirates Airlines (EK) executive confirmed that the airline is aiming to switch its Boeing 777X orders to 787 aircraft. In a time of economic downturn due to COVID-19, EK will rely on smaller wide-body aircraft moving forward.

Famous for its enormous fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft, we can expect the Middle Eastern carrier to evolve into an airline with a more diverse fleet.

Recently, airlines and aircraft manufacturers have been in limbo regarding the delivery and orders of new aircraft. Airlines now have a surplus of aircraft in their fleet, and aircraft manufacturers have no new orders to fulfill.

While negotiations are still ongoing, EK COO Adel Al Redha confirmed that the airline will be looking to swap some of their 115 Boeing 777X aircraft for Boeing 787 aircraft.

Al Redha said, “I think Boeing would prefer to deliver the 777 before 787 because that is a new program for them.”

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY Taking off from Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Emirates Fleet Development

As of the time of this article, EK has 8 Airbus A380 aircraft on order. The airline is also looking to delay or reduce the orders for the A380s.

Emirates will also be assessing their orders for 126 Boeing 777X aircraft, 50 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787. The decisions made by EK in the coming months regarding their fleet development will be reflective of the aviation industry’s condition.

We can expect to see many changes to orders by many airlines in the coming months in order for airlines to adapt to the new circumstances of the aviation industry.

A6-EQP Emirates last Boeing 777-300ER takes off from Paine Field, Everett, Seattle.

Further Comments

In the interview with Bloomberg, Al Redha also confirmed that EK will be increasing its route network to 80 destinations in September. In addition, he also said the airline currently operates 115 daily flights with load factors above 40%.

Emirates annouced earlier this week that it would operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 until the 31. EK will operate these flights to India with a Boeing 777-300ER.