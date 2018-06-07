Emirates Adds Third Daily Frequency to Moscow

LONDON – Emirates (EK) will be launching a third daily flight to Moscow- Domodedovo International Airport (DME), starting from October 25 this year.

The carrier has been flying to Russia since July 2003 with both its Boeing 777-300ER and A380.

Emirates currently operates the Dubai (DXB) – DME and St Petersburg (LED) routes.

The carrier has said the reasoning for this third flight to DME is due to growing international demand for the Russian market.

The airline’s 777-300ER features a three-class cabin configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class as well as 310 seats in Economy.

This configuration means that Emirates can provide for leisure and business passengers, to whom it will offer daily links to international tourism and trade opportunities.

Flight Details

EK174, the third daily flight in question, will depart DME at 10:40 local and arrive in DXB at 16:55 local, while the return EK173 will depart DXB at 03:30 local and arrive in DME for 07:50 local.

The departure time from Moscow and arrival time into Dubai is convenient for Russian travelers visiting Dubai.

Emirates also has the domestic Russian market covered as their flight timings are based on connection times with its codeshare partner S7 Airlines.

From the cargo perspective, Emirates SkyCargo will be able to offer up to 20 tonnes of cargo per flight, according to the airline.

Terminal Upgrades

Continuing with Emirates’ investment into DME, a new part of the airport’s passenger terminal is due to open this month, with it containing an operation to add 1,500 additional parking spaces as well as new runway construction that is due to be completed before the end of the year.

This relationship that Emirates has had with Russia is approaching it’s 15th anniversary this July.