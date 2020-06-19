Emirates Adds New Cities for Travelers

LONDON – Emirates (EK) has recently announced it will offer scheduled flights for travelers in 10 more cities. This will take the total number of destinations to 40.

The company’s objective is to provide more options for customers who wish to return home or for those traveling for essential purposes.

The announced flights include Colombo from 20 June, Sialkot from 24 June, Istanbul from 25 June; while Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City all from 1 July; and Barcelona and Washington DC, both from 15 July.

Emirates has also announced that flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Pakistan will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

Statement from Emirates CCO

Adnan Kazim, EK Chief Commercial Officer said, “Thanks to the UAE authorities’ support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward to adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks.”

Kazim also said, “The UAE government’s recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.”

Plans for July

In addition, the company has also annunced that will add flights to the following major cities in July: London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.