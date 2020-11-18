LONDON – Emirates (EK) announced plans to operate its Airbus A380 aircraft four times a day to London Heathrow (LHR) from November 27 and six times a week to Manchester (MAN) from December 2. EK will also deploy additional A380 services to Moscow, changing from the current twice-weekly to a daily service starting November 25.

Increase in Flight Services

The company will also increase flights to Birmingham and Glasgow from the current four-a-week to daily services at both cities, from November 27 and December 1, respectively.

The airline’s services to Manchester will increase from the current eight-a-week to 10 flights per week from December 1, of which six will be served by an EK Airbus A380 and four with a Boeing 777-300ER. At LHR, EK’s current twice-daily Airbus A380 and once-daily Boeing 777 flights will become four daily A380 services from November 27.

These represent a significant expansion of EK services to the UK, following the recent establishment of the UK-UAE air travel corridor that has led to increased demand. The company’s enhanced services to Moscow will also meet increased demand from travelers in Dubai.

