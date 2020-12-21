LONDON – Emirates (EK) has announced it will be operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai–Sao Paulo route between January 9-30, 2021.

The EK A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the Summer season increase in demand for travel to/from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the iconic aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. According to the company, EK resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Signature Experience

Customers traveling to/from Brazil on EK in January 2021 can once again look forward to enjoying EK’s A380 experience with its spacious and comfortable cabins and the signature products and services it offers on the A380.

Additionally, EK customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai can take advantage of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass, according to the airline. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.

