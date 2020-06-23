Airways Magazine

Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris MIAMI – In a tweet this morning, Emirates (EK) announced the airline would return its A380 service to London (LHR) and Paris (CDG) starting July 15. The announcement comes as...
  • Air Canada Raises US$1.23bn in Liquidity MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has just announced it closed two financing transactions for net proceeds of US$1.23bn. Since March, the Canadian flag carrier has raised a liquid US$5.5bn. The...
  

Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris

Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris
June 23
15:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – In a tweet this morning, Emirates (EK) announced the airline would return its A380 service to London (LHR) and Paris (CDG) starting July 15.

The announcement comes as Europe begins easing international travel restrictions and provide Europeans somewhat of a post-pandemic summer getaway.

The largest Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet in the world

Emirates hadn’t used its A380 since March when the UAE halted all passenger travel and has since relied on its Boeing 777 fleet to operate cargo flights with passenger aircraft.

Emirates had all 114 A380 on the ground, about half of the world’s A380 fleet, and up to 90% of its fleet grounded: EK currently has the most Boeing 777 and A380 out of any carrier worldwide.

Statement from Emirates Group CEO

Despite the ongoing pandemic, EK was able to record its 32nd consecutive year of profit.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates Group, said in a statement “For the first 11 months of 2019-20, Emirates and dnata were performing strongly… However, from mid-February things changed rapidly as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, causing a sudden and tremendous drop in demand for international air travel…”

In its 2019-20 Annual Report, EK posted a profit of US$456m for the fiscal year ending March 31, down 28% from the year before. The airline has not declared a dividend for this fiscal year.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. (Credits: Emirates)

Resumption of passenger flights

Since travel restrictions have eased worldwide, EK has continued to utilize the Boeing 777, now flying passengers to Brisbane, Perth, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Seoul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New York (JFK), Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Zurich, Manchester, and Bahrain.

The London and Paris flights will be the first A380 missions for Emirates since the pandemic. The news comes during a time of retirement and decline of the quad-jet, so it seems Emirates won’t be parting ways with the A380 anytime soon.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
EmiratesEmirates AirlinesLondon HeathrowParis CDG
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0