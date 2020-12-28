MIAMI – Reports on Twitter today by Emirates Airlines (EK) state that the airline has taken delivery of its first Airbus A380 featuring a new signature Premium Economy cabin.

“We look forward to revealing the details of our highly-anticipated Premium Economy soon. Watch this space!” the tweet reads.

Although other airlines have been grounding their A380 fleets as being unprofitable, the type fits in well with Emirates’ ultra long haul route structure.

Launching In Mid 2021

In a recent article on executivetraveller.com, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said, “We look forward to introducing our Premium Economy experience which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months.”

“The whole process of getting premium economy launched and executed throughout the fleet and the network was put on ice of course because of what happened,” Clark told Bloomberg last month. He suggested that the airline would “need to get to a critical mass of aircraft (before) we can make a meaningful use of those (seats).”

“But I would say by the middle of next year we will roll it out and hopefully start it on certain routes by the end of next year.”

The article states that Clark expects the ‘better than economy, less than business’ proposition will prove popular with travelers looking to step up from economy class, not only for the extra comfort but also for the appeal of a little more personal space in the post-pandemic travel era.

According to German aviation site Aero.de, Emirates has settled on a conventional seat from the extensive catalogue of Recaro: the PL3530.

In an interview at this weekend’s A380 delivery ceremony at Hamburg, Aero.de’s Andreas Spaeth reports that Clark has confirmed Recaro as its premium economy supplier.

What Is The Layout?

Clark has told Executive Traveller that Emirates’ premium economy would be separate to economy class in order to provide “a degree of exclusivity… and not just a curtain, it’ll be a proper cabin,” and that “most of the time (premium economy) passengers will have access to their own washrooms.”

Emirates Airbus A380s fitted with first class will place the premium economy cabin at the front of the lower deck with “probably as many as 56 seats.” On those Emirates A380s which lack first class, premium economy would be added onto the upper deck with “the same kind of number” of seats as the three-class superjumbos, with three toilets where the two first class shower suites would otherwise be.

Featured image: Emirates Airlines Airbus A380. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

