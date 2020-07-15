Emirates A380 Back To The Skies

MIAMI – Emirates (EK) will deploy its iconic A380 on its daily Amsterdam service, and add a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow (LHR) starting August 1.

This announcement follows EK’s A380’s return to the skies today with EK001 to LHR taking off from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 0745hrs, and EK073 at 0820hrs, carrying commercial passengers onboard this flagship aircraft for the first time since March.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY Taking off from Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

A Gradual Return

Emirates flight EK073 will receive a special welcome on arrival at Paris Charles De Gaulle, as it becomes the first and only scheduled A380 flight to operate at this major European airport since the pandemic began.

Throughout the day, EK will also mark the restart of scheduled passenger services to seven more cities – Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich, and Rome – offering its customers more travel options.

Just today in Rome Fiumicino (FCO), EK returns with its Super Jumbo. EK flight EK97 starts from Dubai Intl’ Airport (DXB) at 9.10 and arrives at FCO at 13.25. The flight restarts as EK98 at 15.25 and arrives at DXB at 23.25.

Over the next two days, the airline will resume flights to Malé ( July 16), Washington DC (July 16), and Brussels (July 17).

Emirates Serves 50 Destination

Emirates currently serves over 50 destinations in its network, facilitating travel between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world.

Premium customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service and relax in its Lounge facility at Dubai International airport, with the restart of these signature services after a full health and safety review.

Emirates has also re-opened its dedicated Emirates Skywards counters at Dubai International airport to serve its frequent flyers.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 PHOTO: Emirates.

Dubai Is Open

Customers from EK’s network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

Emirates Airbus A380-842 powered by Rolls Royce Trent 972B-60 PHOTO: Airbus.

The Largest Fleet of A380

Emirates has the largest fleet of Airbus A380 in the world, with 115 aircraft of this type.

The airline is delivering 10 more A380, but with the crisis due to the virus and high Airbus production costs, the last one will be delivered in 2021. Tim Clark (70) from Emirates said, “The Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 are over.”