MIAMI – More evidence that the pandemic is finally subsiding on a global scale comes from Emirates (EK). The Dubai state carrier says that by July it will have restored about 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

Despite recording a record US$5.5bn loss this week, EK says it is “encouraged” as several countries open their borders. And it reports that the outlook is strong going toward the summer travel season.

The airline anticipates operating 880 weekly flights to 124 passenger destinations by July. That is up from 115 destinations today. Prior to the pandemic, EK served 143 passenger destinations. The airline also flew to 11 additional cargo-only destinations.

Emirates A380. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Service Coming Soon

Coming online soon is service to Venice (VCE), Phuket (HKT), Nice (NCE), Orlando (MCO), Mexico City (MEX), Lyon (LYS), Malta (MLA), and a new destination, Miami (MIA).

“Emirates is committed to keeping Dubai, businesses, and communities around the world connected. We are working to rebuild our network and secure access to more destinations,” Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said.

“We are encouraged as many countries have begun to turn the page and reopen for international visitors. There are strong signs of pent-up demand wherever restrictions have eased.”

Gulfnews.com reports that EK will activate 30 of its A380s. Those aircraft will fly to Cairo (CAI), Jeddah (JED), Amman (AMM), Guangzhou (CAN), London Heathrow (LHR), Manchester (MAN), Frankfurt (FRA), Vienna (Vienna), and Paris (CDG), among others.

“Stepping up of deployment of the A380 demonstrates the importance of the aircraft to Emirates’ recovery and growth strategy,” said the airline in a statement.

When Miami comes online, Emirates will operate over 70 weekly flights to the US to 12 gateways. These include Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK and EWAR), Houston (IAH), and Dallas (DFW). EK is also ramping up its trans-Atlantic operations Milan (MXP)-New York and Athens (ATH)-EWR to meet demand across its premium cabins.