MIAMI – Emirates (EK) is celebrating its ‘Golden Jubilee’ by rolling out a special livery for its Airbus 380 and Boeing 777-300ER consisting of a ‘United Arab Emirates 50” design, to be shown on both sides of the aircraft, that retains the EK traditional and official logo, in Arabic and English.

The design, with the carrier logo completing the country name, is meant to show the airline’s pride in being “part of the nation’s journey and progress” and the will to continue to show the “UAE’s ambitions, value, and inspiring success story” by flying the national flag all over its global network.

The livery has also the ambition to show around the strength of the UAE’s aviation industry where EK has well established itself in a very short span of time ensuring worldwide connections for people and business. The first aircraft bearing the special livery, an Airbus 380 registered as A6-EVG, made its inaugural flight earlier in the week on a Frankfurt (FRA) run.

More aircraft will follow wearing the special livery in the course of September, an operation requiring three days work and 14 technicians of the EK Engineering Aircraft Appearance Center to complete the installation of the decals composing the livery.

The fleet wearing the 50th-anniversary logo will fly, among others, to Los Angeles (LAX), London (LHR), Washington D.C. (IAD), New York (JFK), Munich (MUC), Zurich (ZRH), and Paris (CDG) and continue to spread the UAE’s Golden Jubilee around the world

Emirates Airbus 380 A6-EVG showing the Golden Jubilee Special Livery in its Arabic version. Photo: Emirates Media

Comments from Emirates CEO

The 50th-anniversary livery was commented by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of EK, with these words:

“The Golden Jubilee themed aircraft are inspired by the vision, determination, and passion of the UAE’s founding fathers and the incredible 50-year journey since they started to shape a nation that has captured the world’s imagination – from its rapid progress to become one of the most connected countries in the world, to being one of just a few nations to launch a space mission.”

He concluded his comments by adding “…the UAE will lead the charge as it evolves its national capabilities, champions innovation, and strengthens its position as a progressive world leader across a spectrum of areas.”

Article source: Emirates Press release