MIAMI – If you are looking for a job in the air transport sector Dubai (DXB) is the place to go as Emirates Airlines (EK) is offering 3,000 positions to future cabin crew and 500 to frontline personnel to be employed in its DBX hub.

Thru a press release, EK has published detailed information on the job openings. For cabin crew, applicants must be 21 at the moment of joining. they also need to have an arms reach of 212cm while standing on tiptoes, a minimum height of 160cm, be a high school graduate, and be fluent in spoken and written English.

Applicants for cabin crew must also have no visible tattoos while in uniform, be able to adapt to new people, places, and situations, and finally be physically fit for the job with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI= 18 for females, 25 for males).

Emirates Boeing 777-300 A6-ENM * Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Towards a Planned Ramp up of Operations

Emirates requires the new personnel to ensure its plan to restore 70% of its pre-COVID-19 capacity by year’s end and return back to service its Airbus A380 fleet.

The airline is presently flying to over 120 city pairs, which represent 90% of its original network. DXB, having applied an effective vaccination program and pandemic protocols, has been able, since July 2020, to resume its role as a prized tourist and business destination.