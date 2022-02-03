Emirates (EK) celebrated the 10th anniversary of service to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) yesterday by flying its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring the Expo2020 Dubai Sustainability livery.

Despite the weather, the airport marked the event with a water cannon salute.

Since its inaugural flight on February 2, 2012, the airline has carried over 1.69 million passengers and 68,000 tons of cargo between Dubai and Dallas-Fort Worth. Some of the major exports that EK transports from DFW include pharmaceuticals, machinery, and components such as aircraft parts.

Emirates A6-EQG Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

A Series of Firsts in a Key Market

Over the past decade, EK and DFW have jointly celebrated several “firsts,” including being the first airline to implement biometric boarding at the airport, the first airline to introduce the Airbus A380 to Dallas-Fort Worth, and the first airline to ever fly directly from DFW to Dubai, providing direct connections to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Divisional Vice-President, USA & Canada for the airline, said, ”We are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of flights to Dallas Fort Worth. DFW is a key market for Emirates. And we take great pride in facilitating global connectivity for both business and leisure passengers and cargo.

“Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for leisure and business travel. We look forward to introducing many more customers from Texas to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

“We would also like to thank DFW Airport and our other industry partners in the region. Their support has been vital in helping us deliver our signature experience to our customers. Here’s to many more decades of working together.”

“The addition of Emirates a decade ago marked DFW’s first nonstop service to the Middle East. This opened up unprecedented access to a key region for North Texans,” said John Ackerman, executive vice president of global strategy and development at DFW Airport. “We are grateful for the investment Emirates has made here and for the outstanding service they provide our customers.”

Emirates currently offers services to 12 U.S. gateways: Logan International Airport (BOS), JFK, LAX, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), O’Hare International (ORD), Dulles (IAD), Seattle Tacoma (SEA), Newark Liberty (EWR), Orlando (MCO), DFW, San Francisco (SFO), Miami (MIA), and Orlando (MCO).

Featured image: Emirates A6-EQI Boeing 777-31H(ER). Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways