MIAMI – Toronto-based regional carrier Porter Airlines (PD) will see new Embraer aircraft flying its routes starting in 2022.

The airline has entered into agreements for sale and leaseback financing of up to 19 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Independent agreements have been signed with three aircraft lessors.

Five aircraft with Azorra Aviation Holdings, LLC

Five aircraft with Falko Regional Aircraft Ltd.

Four aircraft with Elevate Capital Partners LLC

Porter also has options for an additional five Embraer E195-E2 aircraft with Azorra.

In a press release, the company says that PD will receive the 19 aircraft new in 2022 and 2023. This is part of a previously-announced confirmed order for 30 E195-E2s, plus 50 purchase rights.

Porter Airlines’ current fleet includes C-GKQA Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Airline Comment

“Finalizing leasing agreements with three high-quality partners in Azorra, Falko and Elevate demonstrates confidence in Porter’s plan to grow its network throughout North America using the exceptional E2 aircraft,” said Jeffrey Brown, executive vice president and CFO, Porter.

“We are establishing foundational relationships with these experienced lessors and look forward to working together over the long term.”

Porter is the North American E2 launch customer. It intends to operate the plane on routes to popular destinations from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto Pearson International Airport. The airline will determine specific routes for the craft prior to deliveries.

Image: Embraer

The E195-E2

The Embraer website shows that the E195-E2 is the largest aircraft in the E-Jet E2 family. It maximizes returns and efficiency on high-density routes.

With its high-aspect ratio wings and swept tips, combined with other aerodynamic improvements, the E195-E2 achieves double digit lower fuel consumption compared to current-generation E-Jets.

Maximum cruise speed is Mach 0.82. Range with full passenger load and typical reserves is 2,600 nm. Depending on configuration, the plane has from 120 to 146 seats. It competes in the marketplace against the Airbus A220-300.

Featured image: Porter Airlines operates Q400 Turboprop aircraft exclusively into Billy Bishop. Photo: Porter Airlines