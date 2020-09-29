LONDON – Embraer has broken cover in Vietnam as carrier Bamboo Airways (QH) begin the operational debut of two E195 aircraft. The first services will be to Con Dao from Hanoi as well as Vinh and Hai Phong too.

This comes as significant news for Embraer as it continues to boost its presence across Asia.

The Aircraft in Question

The aircraft join Bamboo Airways on a wet-lease agreement with Danish carrier Great Dane Airlines (DW).

Photo: Embraer

OY-GDB (MSN 19000184) and OY-GDC (MSN 19000204) will be the two frames joining QH.

Both of these aircraft started out at Flybe (BE) in June and August 2008 before being transferred over to Stobart Air (RE) between December 2018 and February 2019.

Finally, the aircraft arrived at Great Dane Airlines between July and November 2019 before being sent off to Bamboo for wet-leasing operations.

Both frames are around 12 years old at the time of writing.

Industry Comments

Commenting on the news was Mr. Dang Tat Thang, the Executive Chairman of QH who expressed pride over receiving the new aircraft.

“Bamboo Airways is proud to offer jet-operated flights to Con Dao with the E195s”.

“The aircraft’s short runway performance makes it an ideal aircraft for flights to and from Con Dao.”

Photo: World Airline News

“The two by two seating will offer our passengers a high level of comfort in a modern, spacious aircraft, including the one-of-its-kind Business Class on the route to Con Dao.”

Also commenting on the news was Raul Villaron, the VP of Embraer Commercial in the Asia Pacific region who wished congratulations to the airline.

“Congratulations to Bamboo Airways on this strategic move. The E-Jets will give them great flexibility both in performance as well as in economics”.

“The E195’s fuel efficiency and economics enables Bamboo Airways to cost effectively manage fluctuating demand and operate lower density routes with the right sized aircraft.”

Photo: Simple Flying

“We welcome Bamboo Airways to the Embraer family and our global team are here to support them.”

Service Plans

QH will operate the aircraft in a single class configuration only of 118 Economy seats.

With these aircraft in the fleet, it means that QH becomes the first airline in Vietnam to operate direct flights to Con Dao from three cities.

The Con Dao-Hanoi service will operate twice daily with daily flights to Hai Phong and Vinh initially.

Photo: Flights in Asia

For Bamboo, these aircraft will be needed to growth on the already five million passengers transported since its launch back in 2017.

It will be interesting to see how Bamboo perform with the new aircraft, including the numbers such as load factors and capacity etc.

With a new international and domestic portfolio, QH is certainly in the position to continue growing even under the stresses of COVID-19.