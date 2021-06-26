MIAMI – El Al (LY), Israel’s flag carrier, announced two direct flights to Morocco starting July 25, the first-ever between the two countries.

“Morocco offers a winning combination of breathtaking desert landscapes, historic cities, impressive architecture, colorful markets, fine food, and warm hospitality,” El Al stated in a press release.

The airline will connect Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) to two cities in Morocco, namely, Casablanca (CMN) and Marrakesh (RAK). Both routes will be operated with El Al’s Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

Photo: Casablanca Airport

Flight Details

LY-555 Tel Aviv – Casablanca Dep 18:05 Arr 22:10

LY-556 Casablanca – Tel Aviv Dep 23:35 Arr 06:55 +1

LY-553 Tel Aviv – Marrakech Dep 17:15 Arr 21:25

LY-554 Marrakech – Tel Aviv Dep 22:45 Arr 06:20 +1

Arkia 4X-AGK Airbus A321-251NX. Photo: Wikicommons

Route Competition

This new flight service holds no monopoly as competition arrives from two sides. Israir (6H), Israel’s leisure and holiday airline will also start direct flights between Tel Aviv (TLV) and Marrakesh (RAK) from July 25.

“We estimate that the demand will be high and hundreds of thousands of passengers from Israel will visit the destination as part of vacation packages or as part of the organized trips,” said Israir’s vice president of marketing, Gil Stav.

Low cost carrier Arkia (IZ), will also operate on the very same route starting August 3 deploying their Airbus A321neo.