El Al Returns To Manchester After 18 Years

MIAMI — Israeli carrier El Al, operated its first non-stop service from its base in Tel Aviv to Manchester in 18 years. The airline last operated this route in 2001.

The flight was operated with one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, set up in a two-class configuration with a Business and Economy Class seating layout.

The new route is one of the new European destinations in El Al’s network.

In addition to Manchester, El Al also launched a new service to San Fransisco (SFO) and upgraded its London-Heathrow (LHR) service to its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Michael Strassburger, El Al’s VP for Commerical and Industry Affairs, said last year during the announcement of the airline’s return to Manchester that “After announcing direct flights to Lisbon and Nice and the introduction of our new fare model that enables the customer to choose how they want to fly and how much they want to pay, we are delighted to announce another new route.”

The Manchester – Tel Aviv service will be operated under flight number LY302 on three times per week basis, with flights departing on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, returning under flight number LY301.

Last year, once El Al’s announcement of the route was made, Julian Carr, Aviation Director at Manchester Airport, said that his team was “delighted to welcome El Al to Manchester Airport. The carrier will offer the 22 million passengers in our vast catchment area more choice and accessibility to this part of the world. I am sure it will prove hugely popular and look forward to flights commencing next year.”

The Manchester service is the fourth connection now being offered from Tel Aviv to the UK, with easyJet, Wizz Air, and British Airways all currently operating flights to London.

El Al will be directly competing against easyJet, who currently offers a Manchester to Tel Aviv non-stop service from Manchester twice weekly.

With the addition of onboard WiFi and with an inflight meal, El Al will certainly become an attractive choice from business travelers from Manchester.

Now that Manchester is the biggest airport in the U.K outside of London, the ever-increasing number of passengers and travelers may begin to use this new route to visit Israel, for both business and leisure.