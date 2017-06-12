El Al Showcases its Forthcoming Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

MIAMI – On June 11, 2017, El Al Israel Airlines introduced its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The long-haul mid-size widebody is expected to serve the Tel Aviv-London route first and, by the end of the year, to Newark (EWR). The Dreamliner will also fly to Hong Kong by the beginning of 2018.

“The entry of 16 of the world’s most advanced Dreamliner airplanes will provide a new experience, positioning El Al on a par with the best airlines in the world,” said Israel’s Transportation Minister, Yisrael Katz (Likud).

Likewise, El Al revealed the aircraft offers three passenger cabins: Bussiness Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class.

The new Business Class has a major improvement from what the airline offers today: 32 lie-flat beds, 4 in each row. Every seat has access to the aisle with a configuration of 1-2-1. Legroom is 78″ and every seat has 16″ touch screen.

Premium Economy Class is configured as 2-3-2 with 28 seats; 7 seats in each row with a 38″ of legroom of 38″—roughly 8″ more than Economy. And Economy Class will offer 222 seats, 9 seats per row. They are equipped with a world-class entertainment system.

The 16th Dreamliner of the carrier was designed to be 20% more fuel efficient than its current Boeing 767. It will have electrical flight systems, raked wingtips, and noise-reducing chevrons on its engines.

“Boeing is proud and honored that EL AL operates a fleet consisting solely of Boeing aircraft,” said Raymond Conner, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Vice Chairman of Boeing Company.

With the arriving of the 787’s, El Al plans a great renewal of its fleet; this week they removed from service its Boeing 747-400 (4X-ELH). The aircraft was built in 1996. All 747s will be sold and the airline will end its jumbo service that started in 1971.