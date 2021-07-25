MIAMI – El Al Israel Airlines (LY) recently inaugurated air service between Israel and Morocco, Reuters reported Sunday.

The new service comes after Israel and Morocco improved diplomatic ties in December 2020, according to the news outlet.

El Al Boeing 787-9. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

A New Era

El Al flight 553, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered as 4X-EDC, departed Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) at 11:20 AM, arriving at Marrakesh Menara Airport (RAK) five and a half hours later.

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said the “route will help promote tourism, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” according to Reuters.

The LY arrival followed that of Israir Airlines (6H) flight 61 from TLV a few hours earlier, according to Reuters.

With Reuters reporting that Royal Air Maroc (AT) and Arkia Israeli Airlines (IZ) may connect the countries as well, a new era of Israeli-Moroccan relations seems afoot.