MIAMI – El Al Israel Airlines (LY) CEO Gonen Usishkin is stepping down from his position following the change of control within the airline. Usishkin has been the CEO of the airline since February 2018.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the airline industry, Usishkin has had to guide the airline through the toughest time in its history. With Eli Rozenberg taking a controlling stake in the company after a $150 Million public share offering, the management of the airline is going through changes.

Message from Usishkin

El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin. Photo: FlightGlobal

Gonen Usishkin said the following in a message to El Al employees, “I wish to inform you that in a joint decision reached together with the chairman of the board, I shall end my term as CEO this coming January. The company’s board of directors has begun the search for my replacement. This is not a parting letter, and many challenges still await us, and also great hope.”

This message has confirmed that Usishkin will most likely be stepping down in January 2021. The new board of directors is currently searching for Usishkin’s replacement.

Featured image: Jerusalem Post

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.