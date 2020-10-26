MIAMI – El Al Israel Airlines (LY) resumed nonstop flights between Tel Aviv (TLV) and Miami (MIA), marking a return of direct service between the Sunshine State and Israel.

The flight will be operated once a week with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner until November 15, when the frequency is scheduled to increase to three times per week.

The service was first inaugurated in 2002 and operated with a mix of Boeing 747s, 767s, and 777s.

El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 777-223ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Paolo Zonca @planespotter_mxp99

A Return to the Magic City

Discontinued in 2008, the route was again introduced in 2017, with Airways onboard the inaugural flight between MIA and TLV.

The return of LY is significant for MIA as well as it is the third airline to resume Miami service this month, following Air France (AF) and Avianca (AV).

The new route, connecting the residents with South Florida with Israel and vice versa, is a welcome addition to MIA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: MIA