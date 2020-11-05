MIAMI – An Emirates Airlines (EK) Airbus A380 landed at Queen Alia International (AMM) on November 4 as the airline resumed the operations of its popular aircraft to Amman, the airline website stated on November 5.

As stated by EK, “customers can fly the Emirates A380 between Dubai and Amman three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursday and Fridays as part of the airline’s newly introduced expanded schedule of 10 weekly flights.”

Emirates Arlines Airbus A380. Photo: Julian Herzog.

Schedule Expansion

The expanded schedule also includes, per the website, flights EK 905 and EK 906, which departs DXB at 22:15 and arrives at AMM at 23:40. The return flight, EK 906, departs AMM at 01:45 and arrives in Dubai at 06:40.

These times have been “scheduled to facilitate more effective onward connections to destinations in the United States such as well as vital connections to European points popular with Jordanian travellers,” EK website stated.