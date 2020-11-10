MIAMI – Three Russian carriers will receive a total of eight Sukhoi Superjet 100s under an agreement reached between airframer Irkut and PSB Leasing.

Flightglobal.com today reports that Aeroflot (SU) will take five of the twinjet type. Two will go to Azimuth Airlines (A4), and a single jet is going to Red Wings (WZ).

Azimuth and Red Wings will configure their aircraft in a single-class layout, while Aeroflot’s will be two-class.

Aeroflot Superjet Photo: Dmitry Zherdin

Financing and Production

PSB Leasing is associated with the Russian state finance company Promsvyazbank. That firm will fund the deliveries through a credit line opened to acquire and lease aircraft over 2020-21.

“Production and operation of domestic civil aviation equipment is one of the priority tasks of the country’s economic development,” said PSB Leasing general director Sergei Ogienko. “The agreements signed are the first stage in the implementation of the largest deal in recent years for the supply of new passenger aircraft in the Russian aviation segment.”

Lease payments from the aircraft operators will service the loans.

Irkut, which builds the MC-21 twinjet, has taken over Superjet 100 assembly, rebranding it as its regional aircraft arm.

Regional aircraft director Oleg Gulyaev says the pact with Promsvyazbank and PSB Leasing is an “important direction” for the Superjet program’s development.

Featured image: Sukhoi Superjet 100s. Photo. Sukhoi

