Egyptair Receives First Airbus A220

LONDON – The course of the weekend has seen Egyptair taking delivery of its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, registered as SU-GEX.

This makes the airline the first Middle Eastern and North African region operator of the type and the sixth worldwide.

This is the first of 12 Airbus A220-300 aircraft Egyptair have on order and they will operate under their Egyptair Express brand based out of Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptair’s A220-300 is configured in a two-class cabin layout of a total of 140 seats which are split into 15 premium economy and 125 economy class seats.

The A220’s widebody cabin and unbeatable fuel efficiency offers passengers a greater level of comfort and space, whilst also providing the airline with lower operating costs.

The A220 is also the only aircraft that has been purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market.

With the A220’s Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, the aircraft has at least 20% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

Alongside the lower fuel burn, the A220 offers the range of a single-aisle aircraft, with the A220-100 offering up to 3400nm (nautical miles) and the A220-300 offering up to 3350nm.

Captain Ahmed Adel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Egyptair Holding Company commented on this new milestone expressing great pride in this brand new milestone.

“We are proud to welcome our very first A220 aircraft and to be the first airline in the Middle East and North African region to take delivery and launch commercial operations of the A220 – the most innovative and technologically advanced aircraft in the world.”

“Airbus’ A220 airliners are integral to the execution of Egyptair business development strategy Horizon 2025 and fleet optimization plan”, he added.

Philippe Balducchi, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership welcomed Egyptair to the A220 family.

“We are delighted to welcome Egyptair to the growing family of A220 operators and look forward to seeing their passengers enjoy the experience of travelling onboard the A220‘s bright, spacious and modern cabin.”

The Egyptair Express brand will now begin to be solidified with better fleet renewal practice.

It is understood that the A220’s could be a replacement or fly alongside the 10 E170 aircraft that currently at the time of writing have an average fleet age of 11.2 years.

While the aircraft aren’t particularly old yet, carriers in the Middle East do have a trend towards retiring quite young aircraft.

In-all, it will be interesting to see where on the Express network the aircraft will operate on and whether it could make an appearance in Europe and the wider world down the line.