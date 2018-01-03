EgyptAir Orders 24 Bombardier CSeries CS300

MIAMI — EgyptAir signed an agreement with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft for the acquisition of 12 CSeries CS300 aircraft along with purchase rights for an additional 12 more.

On November 14, the Cairo-based airline signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Airbus during the Dubai Airshow.

Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO, EgyptAir, stated regarding the agreement that “The CS300’s unique profitability profile will allow us to open up new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy.”

“Our passengers will experience modern and best in class comfort, and we look forward to integrating this innovative and efficient aircraft to our fleet,” he added.

Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, commented on this important deal for the Canadian manufacturer, “As we look back at the C Series successful entry in service, we are thrilled that its many achievements are paving the way to further success. Welcoming EgyptAir to the family of C Series operators is another landmark moment for Bombardier.”

“The aircraft is performing exceptionally well, the industry recognizes the C Series as best in class, and this order from another well-established airline is a testament to its tremendous value,” he continued.

According to Bombardier, the order for the 12 CS300 aircraft is valued at $1.1 billion, approximately. However, with the recent addition of 12 CS300, the contract value would double to $2.2 billion, list prices.‎